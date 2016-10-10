Tributes to driver after fatal collision

The family of a man who died following a horror road smash involving two oil tankers has paid tribute to him.

Relatives spoke of their grief after Stephen Crosbie-Fawcett, from Leigh, lost his life following the collision in Ellesmere Port on Thursday October 6.

Words will never be able to express how much Stephen meant and each and every one of his family and friends and he will be so sadly missed by us all Stephen Crosbie-Fawcett’s family

The 40-year-old was driving an oil tanker which collided with another similar vehicle on Oil Sites Road in the Cheshire port town.

He was rushed to hospital with serious injuries but sadly medical staff were unable to save him.

In a statement his family said: “Our lives have been changed forever by the devastating incident that so cruelly took Stephen from us.

“Words will never be able to express how much Stephen meant to each and every one of his family and friends and he will be so sadly missed by us all.

“Whilst we try and come to terms with what has happened we ask that our privacy is observed at this time.”

Cheshire Roads Policing Team is investigating the tragic incident and asks anyone with information to ring the force on 101, quoting incident number 420 from October 6.