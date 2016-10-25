Tributes to great-grandfather who died after car crash

A family has paid tribute to a “loving” great-grandfather who died after a three-car crash this morning.

The emergency services were called to the A580 East Lancashire Road at 6.35am to reports of a collision involving two Nissan Primeras and a Vauxhall Movano.

John Albert Lancaster

A man was taken to hospital after the crash, but sadly died.

He has now been named by police as 77-year-old John Albert Lancaster, from Salford.

In a statement, his family said: “He was a loving husband to the late Maureen and father to five daughters, Julie, Janette, Christina, Paula and Trisha.

“We would also like to thank the midwife who administered CPR at the scene.

The family and friends of John have been left devastated by this tragic loss. PC Seamus Toal

“He was a loving grandfather, great-grandfather and a great friend to many. He will be sadly missed by all. Love always and forever.”

Police have launched an investigation and are appealing for witnesses to the crash, which happened near the junction with Moorside Road in Swinton.

PC Seamus Toal, from Greater Manchester Police’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “The family and friends of John have been left devastated by this tragic loss.

“My thoughts are with his family and we have specially trained officers supporting them at this difficult time.

“We are carrying out a thorough investigation to establish the full facts around what has happened.

“If anyone witnessed the collision, or if you have any information that may assist our investigation, please contact officers at the serious collision investigation unit.

“We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 0161 856 4741 or 101, quoting incident number 291 of October 25.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.