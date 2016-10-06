Two charged with murder of Lyndsey Vaux

Two women have been charged with murder and assault in Wigan.

Gillian Reid, 56, of Closebrook Road, Worsley Hall, Wigan and Becky Reid, 31, of Hayward Road, Atherton, have both been charged with the murder of Lyndsey Vaux. They have also been charged with section 18 assault.

They have been remanded into custody to appear at Bolton Magistrates’ Court today.

On Sunday May 22, 2016, 30-year-old Lyndsey Vaux from Platt Bridge was taken to hospital in suspected cardiac arrest, where she sadly died later that morning

A Home Office post-mortem found that Lyndsey had died from multiple injuries.

The section 18 assault relates to an incident in 2008 where a woman was assaulted and suffered facial fractures.