Police are investigating after two people were injured in a hit-and-run.

The man and woman were hit by a black car on Tyldesley Road, Atherton, shortly after 7.15pm yesterday.

They were both hurt and they were taken to Wigan Infirmary by ambulance for treatment, though their injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

The car did not stop at the scene and a police investigation has been launched.

Shortly afterwards, police received a call reporting that a car was driving at speed and overtaking vehicles on Princes Avenue, Astley.

The car was abandoned on Manchester Road in Astley and set alight.

Crews from Atherton fire station were called at 7.30pm to tackle the blaze.

The car’s fuel tank exploded, so the drains had to be blocked and the road closed while they put out the fire.

The vehicle was completely destroyed.

A police spokesman said they did not know if the incidents were linked, but enquiries are continuing into them both.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call police on 101.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Two hurt in hit-and-run Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...