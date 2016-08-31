Two libraries and a children’s centre could be closed down

A children’s centre has joined two libraries in Wigan on a list of buildings that look set to be axed.

Lancashire County Council has revised its list of closure-threatened buildings after a consultation, as it looks to save £200m by 2020/21 due to government cuts to its budget and rising demand for services.

Parbold and Up Holland libraries remain among more than 100 buildings that would no longer be used for county council services.

Up Holland Children’s Centre was initially proposed to stay open, but it could now be closed and St John’s Children’s Centre in Skelmersdale retained instead.

Further consultation is expected to take place on the future of the two centres.

County Coun David Borrow, deputy council leader, said: “Our aim is to find a solution that still gives everyone in Lancashire good access to good services, despite the pressures on the council’s budget.

“We have done a lot of work to assess where services should be located in future, taking account of things such as geographic spread, accessibility and the needs of different communities. Some of the changes to the proposals reflect what people have told us about the way they access these services.

“We’re also keen to continue exploring the potential for other groups and organisations to take on responsibility for some of the affected buildings and services, so we’re grateful for the interest that has been shown in that possibility over the last few months.”

The consultation received responses from 497 people in West Lancashire.

A report states that the “majority” of people using Parbold and Up Holland libraries said they would use other libraries in future.

But there has been a campaign to keep open Parbold Library, with a petition on the council’s website signed by 1,210 people.

The details of the proposals were included in a report prepared for the council’s cabinet for a decision on Thursday, September. 8.

It will first be considered by the executive scrutiny committee on Tuesday.

