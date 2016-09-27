Two people hurt after collision with car

Two people were taken to hospital after being hit by a car this morning.

The police and ambulance service were called to Warrington Road, in Lower Ince, just before 5.55am to reports of a collision between a black Vauxhall Astra and two pedestrians.

A 28-year-old woman and 25-year-old man were both taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries.

The driver, a 23-year-old man, stopped at the scene and was said to be co-operating with the police.

No arrests have been made.

The car was on a grassed area near the Rock Ferry Inn and the road was closed by the police.

Part of Warrington Road was closed after the collision

Motorists have reported experiencing lengthy delays in the surrounding area.