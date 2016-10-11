Uncle spared jail after stealing from nieces

A man who broke into his sister’s home and stole from his young nieces has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Peter Stead admitted burglary on the day of his trial was due to begin and sentence was adjourned until this month.

Liverpool Crown Court heard that 29-year-old Stead was at his sister’s home in Devon Street, Leigh on January 26 last year and she thought he was acting strangely possibly because of drugs.

They both left the house after locking it and when she returned that evening his sister Kirsty Stead found a pane of glass smashed in the back door which was ajar.

She discovered a combined television and DVD player and an electronic tablet, worth a total of £600, had been stolen from her daughters’ bedroom, said David Watson, prosecuting.

Stead, of Blackpool Old Road, Blackpool, was arrested on December 19 in the seaside resort after being detained for being drunk and disorderly.

When interviewed he claimed his sister had given him the items because she owed him money. The television which he had sold to Cash Converters for £30, was recovered but the tablet has not been found, said Mr Watson.

In an impact statement his sister said: “It sickens me to know he stole from his little nieces.”

Stead represented himself in court and told the judge that he was sorry for his behaviour.

Sentencing him to 10 months’ imprisonment suspended for two years Judge Clement Goldstone, QC, the Recorder of Liverpool, pointed out that he was not setting a good example to his own daughter for whom he cares.

He told Stead that he was giving him a chance and if he did not take it he would be sending himself to prison and depriving his daughter of his presence.

Stead was also ordered to carry out 180 hours unpaid work and 20 days rehabilitation activities. The judge also ordered him to pay £500 prosecution costs and £110 compensation to his sister.