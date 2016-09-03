Update: Man arrested in murder probe

Detectives investigating the death of off-duty bouncer Danny Fox in St Helens have arrested a man on suspicion of murder.
A 20-year-old man from Stockbridge Village is now being questioned in custody, Merseyside Police said.
This follows two teenage women being arrested and bailed earlier this weekend.
The pair, both aged 18, were held on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Both are from the Rainhill area of St Helens.
A post-mortem examination had revealed 29-year-old Mr Fox died from a single stab wound to his upper torso.
His murder in the early hours of Friday morning sparked an outpouring of grief on social media, including a tribute from the star of the reality TV show Tattoo Fixers, which Mr Fox appeared on last year.
He was killed following an altercation between two groups outside Bar 44 on Westfield Street in St Helens at around 3.15am.
Detectives believe Mr Fox was chased across part of the town centre by his assailant before being cornered in North John Street and stabbed to death.
