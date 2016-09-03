Update: Two teenage women arrested over off-duty bouncer’s murder

Detectives hunting the killer of off-duty bouncer Danny Fox have arrested two teenage women.

The pair, both aged 18, were held on suspicion of assisting an offender.

One has been released on police bail, while the other remains in custody.

Both are from the Rainhill area of St Helens.

Detectives made the arrests as results from a post-mortem revealed 29-year-old Mr Fox, from Newton-le-Willows, died from a single stab wound to his upper torso.

His murder in the early hours of Friday morning sparked an outpouring of grief on social media, including a tribute from a star of the reality TV show Tattoo Fixers, which Mr Fox appeared on last year.

He was killed following an altercation between two groups outside Bar 44 on Westfield Street in St Helens at around 3.15am.

Detectives believe Mr Fox was chased across part of the town centre by his assailant before being cornered in North John Street and stabbed to death.

