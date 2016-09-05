Vandals wreck community centre greenhouse

Vile thugs have completed their trashing of a community centre’s greenhouse.

Half the panes had been shattered with bricks and apples by yobs in an attack a week last Monday at the Hunter Lodge day service centre for people with learning disabilities in Marsh Green.

And just when staff and users thought it couldn’t get any worse, yobs were back on Tuesday evening to finish the job.

Council chiefs today reacted with anger at the senseless vandal attack and a police appeal was made for witnesses.

A Hunter Lodge spokesman said: “The damage to the greenhouse is estimated to run into several hundreds of pounds.

“The people who have been using the greenhouse and gardens have disabilities and not only get a lot of pleasure from gardening, it’s also tremendously therapeutic for them. Witnesses have said that a number of teenage boys were seen in the area at the time of the offence. This was an act of senseless vandalism. Thoughtless actions like these impact on the whole community.

“I would urge anyone with information to come forward, I was dismayed and distressed by the damage and disgusted that mindless vandals have nothing better to occupy their time with, we will have to consider new measures to protect the grounds.

“It is really distressing to see. Everyone associated with the projects haS been hurt by this and I hope that who ever did this feels really proud of themselves.”

And Jo Willmott, assistant director for provider management at Wigan Council, said: “We are shocked and saddened by this incident. The centre had so many lovely comments on the greenhouse and it is such a shame that it has been affected by anti-social behaviour. We have reported the incident to the police.”

Witnesses should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

