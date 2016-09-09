Warning after pupils sent indecent material online

A warning has been sent out to parents following report a man had sent indecent material to pupils online.
St Peter’s Catholic High School in Orrell sent a text to parents warning them to be vigilant after pupils from another school were approached by a man calling himself Asghar Kahn online.
The pupils were then sent indecent material by the man.
The text reads: “We have been informed that a person calling himself Asghar Kahn has approached pupils from a local school online and sent indecent material. Please be vigilant.”
To find out more about how to help keep your children safe online, visit http://www.saferinternet.org.uk/advice-and-resources/parents-and-carers.
GMP have also produced a number of videos about staying safe online which can be found on http://www.gmp.police.uk/.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.