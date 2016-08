Firefighters have urged people to have skips removed when they are full after a blaze in Wigan.

Crews from Wigan fire station were called to Sledbrook Street, Pemberton, at 2.30am today.

A skip on the road was alight and heat radiating from the fire caused the window panes of the house to break.

A fire service spokesman said: “When people’s skips are full, they should get them collected in a timely fashion.”

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Warning after skip fire Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...