Warning after youths seen with fireworks at park

The dangers of fireworks have been highlighted just weeks before Bonfire Night.

A large group of youths was seen to drop a firework into a bin at Central Park on Cambridge Street, Atherton, at 8.30pm on Friday.

The bin was damaged, but fortunately the fire did not spread.

But Dave Morris, crew manager at Atherton fire station, warned it could have been more serious.

He said: “It is illegal for anyone under 18 to be in possession of fireworks.

“They could start with a bin and move on to wheelie bins next to properties.

“Our advice is to attend an organised display.”

In a separate incident, firefighters were called to Elliott Street in Tyldesley at 6am today when two wheelie bins were set alight.

Mr Morris reminded people to take their bins in from the street as soon as possible after they have been emptied.