Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh magistrates ...

Thomas Richard Price (23): Marlborough Avenue, Ince - Drove on Warrington Road, Springview, without due care and attention, failed to stop at the scene of an accident: Driving record endorsed with five points, £135 fine, £20 surcharge to fund victim services, pay costs of £75 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Stephen Martin Blair (45): Yates Grove, Beech Hill - Without reasonable excuse, attended at Rose Street, Ince, while prohibited from doing so by a restraining order: £320 fine, £32 surcharge to fund victim services, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

James Stephen (21): Ormskirk Road, Pemberton - Possession of baseball bat in a public place, possession of cannabis - guilty pleas entered: Sentencing at Liverpool Crown Court on August 24.

Daniel Robert Bond (28): Copperfield, Swinley - Stole cash cards, threatened unlawful violence, damaged laptops and other property to the value of £2,000, assaulted Shaun Bond - guilty pleas: Sentencing at Liverpool Crown Court on September 5.

Bernard Christopher Ward (45): No fixed address - At Wigan, assaulted Elizabeth Ward by beating, drove while disqualified: Jailed for 28 days, £115 surcharge to fund victim services, disqualified from driving for 15 months.

Liam Anthony Makin (28): Charles Street, Wigan - Damaged wing mirrors of three cars to the value of £440, committing an offence while a suspended sentence for assualt was in operation: Jailed for 14 weeks.

Bradley David Finch (18): Prestt Grove, Worsley Mesnes - Without lawful excuse, attended an address at Lansbury Street while prohibited from doing so by a restraining order: 12-month community order with 40 hours of unpaid work requirement, £85 surcharge to fund victim services, £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.

John Anthony Brown (43): Pool Street, Poolstock - Failed to comply with requirements of a community order given for theft: Jailed for two months, suspended for 12 months, for the original offence of theft.

Jason Fleming (42): Yewdale Road, Ashton - Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order: £20 fine.

Cieran Harrison (30): No fixed address - Drunk and disorderly in Market Place, Wigan: £37 fine, £30 surcharge to fund victim services, £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Roy Smalley (47): Closebrook Road, Worsley Hall - Failed to surrender to custody, committing an offence while a suspended sentence for theft was in operation: Jailed for 14 weeks.

Stacie Cooper (36): Ridyard Street, Pemberton - Failed to comply with requirements of a community order given for failing to ensure their child attended at school: Community order made with curfew requirement.

Frank David Birtle (40): Silverdale Avenue, Ince - Possession of diamorphine, had a metal bar as an offensive weapon on Bird Street, damage a door to the value of £100 belonging to Gareth Roberts: Community order with 30-week curfew, £85 surcharge to fund victim services, £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Craig MacDonald (30): Rivington Drive, Bickershaw - Drink driving on Bickershaw Lane with 91 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: £308 fine, £30 surcharge to fund victim services, £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Adam David McGuire (26): Trevore Drive, Standish - Drink driving on Bickershaw Lane with 44 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: £440 fine, £44 surcharge to fund victim services, £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

