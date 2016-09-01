Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh magistrates ...

Antony William Robinson (27): Sibley Avenue, Ashton - Drink driving on Warrington Road, Marus Bridge, with 66 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: £250 fine, pay £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £25, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Daniel Lee Grinton (26): Spring Street, Wigan - Failed to stop at the scene of an accident on Newgate Avenue, drove without insurance or a licence: Fined £238, pay £300 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, driving licence endorsed with eight points.

Robert William Myers (25): Hodges Street, Beech Hill - Harassment of Natalie Hardman: Eight-week community order with curfew, restraining order not to contact Natalie Hardman: pay £50 compensation, pay £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85.

Michael Andrew Woodward (39): Tiernan Lodge, Falconwood Close, Wigan - Without reasonable excuse, attended an address at Hamilton Square while prohibited from doing so by a restraining order: Community order with eight-week curfew, pay £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85.

Kevin Edward Bellion (40): Sherwood Crescent, Wigan: Wilfully obstructed a police officer in the execution of his duty: fined £158, pay £158 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20.

Nicola Kenyon: Prestt Grove, Worsley Mesnes - Being the parent of a child at St Cuthbert’s Primary School, failed to ensure they attend regularly at the school: Fined £440, pay £100 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £44.

Sean Michael Connor (36): Warrington Road, Platt Bridge - Damaged a car window to the value of £100 belonging to Nicola Chapman, assaulted Nicola Chapman by beating: Six-month community order with 200 hours of unpaid work requirement, restraining order not to contact Nicola Chapman or enter Russell Crescent, Leigh, pay £100 compensation, pay £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £80.

Alan John Walker (39): Warrington Road, Abram - Damaged a door to the value of £60 belonging to Gemma Ingham: Six-month community order with rehabilitation requirement, £100 fine, pay £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85.

Terrence Joseph Anthony Parker (32): Pepys Place, Wigan - Failed to comply with a community order, by means of a public electronic communications network, sent a message a message that was grossly offensive or of indecent, obscene or menacing character: Jailed for six months.

