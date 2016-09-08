Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh magistrates ...

Terry Joseph Parker (32): Pepys Place, Wigan - Failed to comply with requirements of a suspended sentence order given for breach of a restraining order: Jailed for six months.

Daniel Lee Robinson (36): Trencherfield Mill, Heritage Way - Failed to provide a specimen for breath analysis: Fined £370.

Leslie Roy Fishwick (45): Oak Avenue, Golborne - Found in the garden of a home in Park Road for an unlawful purpose, namely stealing from a skip: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.

Christopher Sweatman (35): Severn Drive, Wigan - Driving without a licence or insurance on Norley Hall Avenue, driving a vehicle that was unlicensed: Pay surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85, disqualified from driving for six months.

Michael Robert Jeffries (29): Duke Street, Goose Green - Behaved in a manner whereby a breach of the peace was committed: Bound over in the sum of £100 for 12 months.

Lorna Anne Quinn (53): Cedar Avenue, Lowton - Drink driving on Common Lane with 98 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Disqualified from driving for 24 months, pay surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85, fined £250.

Gareth Roberts (37): Pryce Avenue, Ince - Possession of cocaine: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay surcharge to fund victim services of £20.

Damien Simm (26): Stanley Place, Scholes - Failed to comply with requirements of a suspended sentence order given for assault of a police officer: Jailed for 12 weeks.

David Connah (33): Springfield Road, Springfield - Five counts of making a category C indecent photograph of a girl aged between 11 and 13: 12-month community order with sex offender programme and unpaid work requirement for 100 hours, pay surcharge to fund victim services of £60, pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.

Elizabeth Enghorat Morgan (30): Warrington Road, Platt Bridge - Being the parent of a child, failed to ensure they attended regularly at Platt Bridge Community School: Fined £120, pay surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £100.

Michael Daryshire (39): Morris House, Scholes - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the supervision requirements following a release from prison, stole screwdrivers and socks to the value of £8 from Poundland: Jailed for eight weeks, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

