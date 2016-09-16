Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh magistrates ...

Ibrahim Yusef (34): Sherwood Court, Platt Bridge. Operating a regulated facility, Y.E.S. Youth Enterprise Ltd, without an environmental permit, knowingly permitted controlled waste to be deposited without an environmental permit: Fined £920, pay surcharge to fund victim services of £92, pay costs of £7,799.

Jacqueline Williamson (56): Brookhouse Street, Wigan. Wilfully obstructed a police officer in the execution of his duty: Fined £312, pay surcharge to fund victim services of £31, pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £300.

Hannah Saoudi (20): Elmsbury Street, Bryn. Behaved in a manner whereby a breach of the peace was committed: Bound over in the sum of £100 for 12 months.

Levi Mercedes Cooper (22): Howard Street, Pemberton. Serious attack, assault to head by stamping, aggravated by use of alcohol: Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months, pay compensation of £300.

Kevin McCardle (35): Billinge Road, Pemberton. Owner of a dog which was dangerously out of control on Billinge Road: Fined £120, pay compensation of £28, pay surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85, reduction to benefits of £263.

Peter Laurie (65): Thomas Street, Hindley Green, Wigan. Failed to give information as to the identity of the driver of a vehicle, who was allegedly to have been guilty of an offence: Fined £120, pay surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Services of £85, driving record endorsed with six points.

John Edward Tomlinson (36): Ashcroft Avenue, Beech Hill. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay surcharge to fund victim support services of £20, pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85, reduction to benefits of £105.

Jaqui Hargreaves (30): Brookhouse Road, Ormskirk. Failed to provide a specimen for breath analysis: pay surcharge to fund victim services of £80, pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Services of £85, disqualification of driving licence for three years.

Gary Andrew Tarbuck (28): Smith Street, Aspull. Driving on Holly Road while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence: Carry out unpaid work for 160 hours within the next 12 months, pay surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

Alastair Duncan Armstrong (63): St George’s Nursing Home, Windsor Street, Scholes. Contacted a person which he was prohibited from doing by a non-molestation order, committed disorderly behaviour while drunk in King Street: Fined £355, pay surcharge to fund victim services of £60, pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £170.

William John Harrison (23): Park Hey Drive, Appley Bridge. Driving on Manor Road without due care and attention, failed to stop at the scene of an accident, failed to report the accident as soon as was reasonably practicable: Fined £400, pay surcharge to fund victim services of £40, pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85, driving record endorsed with nine points.

Christopher Bennett (33): Garthurst Lane, Shevington. Driving on Garthurst Road while using a hand-held mobile telephone: Fined £150, pay surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Services of £85, driving licence endorsed with three points.

Neil Thomas (38): Silverdale Avenue, Wigan. Assaulted a police officer in the execution of his duty: Pay compensation of £25, pay surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85, reduction to benefits of £195.

