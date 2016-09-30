Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh magistrates ...

James Edward Hook (29): Brandreth Place, Standish. Using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress: Fined £100, pay surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs to Crown Prosecution Service of £85.

Anthony Christopher Moffatt (27): Hendon Road, Wigan. Disorderly behaviour while drunk in Wallgate: Pay surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.

Daniel James Ralphs (28): Wigan Lane, Wigan. Using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, commission of criminal damage and assault whilst subject to a conditional discharge order: Fined £80, pay surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.

Kieron Michael Cameron (28): Moorside Walk, Kitt Green. Stole alcohol to the value of £8.58 belonging to Yes Off Licence, assaulted Baljeet Gill by beating him and used threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour of words towards him: Carry out unpaid work for 480 hours within the next twelve months, restraining order made for the defendant in that he must not contact directly or indirectly Baljeet Gill and must not enter Yes Off Licence, pay compensation of £208.58, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £200.

David Anthony Fields (23): Elm Avenue, Worsley Hall - Damaged two doors to the value of £350 belonging to Rachel Gittins and Marie Fields, failed to surrender to custody, assaulted Marie Fields by beating: 12-month community order with 70 hours of unpaid work requirement, £350 compensation, pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.

Alan Holbrook (59): Berwick Place, Whelley, Wigan - Breach of the peace: Bound over in the sum of £70 for 12 months.

Hossein Ghorbani (39): St David’s Crescent, Aspull: Contravened a temporary stop notice served in accordance with the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 - Fined £1,000, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £100, £200 costs.

Janet Finch (54): Kitt Green Road, Marsh Green - Being the parent of children at Abraham Guest Academy, failed to ensure they attended there: Jailed for eight weeks, offence so serious because of previous convictions for like offences, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Stephen Alder (42): Davy Road, Abram - Assaulted Dr Nismen Lathif: Jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, as entered a private office and caused a doctor to experience fear of an assault, pay compensation of £100.

William Finch (30): Logwood Place, Wigan - Assaulted Emma Slater by beating, damaged clothing belonging to Emma Slater: 12-month community order with rehabilitation requirement, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £80, pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £200, pay £2 compensation.

Soran Hematzadeh (28): Manchester Road, Ince - Possession of 689 packets of tobacco that did not comply with labelling requirements, possession of 68 packs of cigarettes which bore a sign likely to be mistaken for a registered trade mark, with a view to offer for sale: £268 fine, £30 surcharge to fund victim services.

Kathryn Holland (28): Dicconson Street, Wigan - Dropped a cigarette and left it in Coopers Row: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20.