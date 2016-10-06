Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh magistrates ...

Caroline Kildare (31): Spencer Road West, Wigan - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order given for fraud: New community order made with curfew requirement for 24 weeks.

Matthew John Bennett (23): Culcross Avenue, Highfield, Wigan - Dropped a cigarette butt and left it in Jaxons Court: Fined £40, pay a surcharge of £30 for victim services, £100 costs.

Hamid Reza Raiss Danai (46): Crompton House, Crompton Street, Wigan - Drove a private hire vehicle without a current licence in a controlled district, drove without insurance: Fined £30, pay a surcharge of £20 for victim services, £160 costs.

Alirza Jmsmidnejad (44): Alfred Street, Wigan - Dropped a cigarette and left it in Wallgate: Fined £220, pay a surcharge of £30 for victim services, £100 costs.

David Lalley (19): Upper Dicconson Street, Wigan - Dropped a cigarette butt and left it in Jaxons Court: Fined £220, pay a surcharge of £30 for victim services, £100 costs.

Iman Safari (32): High Street, Standish - Dropped a cigarette butt and left it in Millgate: Fined £220, pay a surcharge of £30 for victim services, £100 costs.

Karole Jastrzebski (34): Bridge Street, Golborne - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order: Order to continue and 20 hours of unpaid work requirement.

Lewis James King (18): No fixed address - At Wigan stole £2,090 cash belonging to Jason King: Jailed for 24 weeks, suspended for 12 months, carry out 40 hours of unpaid work and complete a drug rehabilitation requirement, pay a surcharge of £115 for victim services, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Callum James Barker (22): Sefton Road, Goose Green - Drove a Vauxhall Corsa on Marus Avenue/Poolstock Lane junction without due care and attention, failed to stop at the scene of an accident in which Hasan Aksamaz was injured, failed to report the accident as soon as possible: £100 fine, pay a surcharge of £30 for victim services, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, driving licence endorsed with eight points.

Samantha Cunliffe (31): Poolstock, Wigan - Dropped a cigarette butt and left it in The Wiend: Fined £110, pay a surcharge of £30 for victim services, £100 costs.

Damian Eccles (33): Robson Place, Abram - Dropped a cigarette butt and left it in Market Place, Wigan: Fined £110, pay a surcharge of £30 for victim services, £100 costs.

David Hunt (27): Jeffrey Street, Ince - Dropped a cigarette butt and left it in Careless Lane, Wigan: Fined £43, pay a surcharge of £30 for victim services, £100 costs.

Ian Jones (34): Belmont Avenue, Bickershaw - Dropped a cigarette butt and left it in Wigan Bus Station: Fined £110, pay a surcharge of £30 for victim services, £100 costs.

Magdelena Kwaitkowsko (50): Kendal Road, Ince - Dropped a cigarette butt and left it outside Royces, Manchester Road, Ince: Fined £110, pay a surcharge of £30 for victim services, £100 costs.

Juan Manuel (53): Mesnes Road, Wigan - Dropped a cigarette butt and left it in Market Place, Wigan: Fined £110, pay a surcharge of £30 for victim services, £100 costs.

Michael Winstanley: Liverpool Road, Platt Bridge - Dropped a cigarette butt and left it in The Wiend: Fined £110, pay a surcharge of £30 for victim services, £100 costs.

Marie Priest: Alder Avenue, Worsley Hall - Failed to ensure their child attended at St Cuthbert’s Catholic Primary School: £440 fine, pay a surcharge of £44 for victim services, £100 costs.