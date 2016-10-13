Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh magistrates ...

Scott Andrew Allen (25): Balcarres Road, Aspull. Pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of cannabis and cocaine. Received a 12 month driving ban and three points on his license. Fined £110, pay surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs to Crown Prosecution Service of £85.

Christopher Prescott (37): Shelley Drive, Abram. Pleaded guilty to drink driving. Disqualified from driving for 18 months, reduced to 18 weeks on completion of an approved government course. Fined £80, pay surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.

Stephen Silcock (54): Old School Place, Ashton. Pleaded guilty to drink driving. Sentenced to eight weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months. Disqualified from driving for 36 months, reduced by 36 weeks on completion of an approved government course. Carry out unpaid work for 200 hours within the next 12 months, pay surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs to Crown Prosecution Service of £85.

Mark Burgess (22): Montrose Avenue, Worsley Hall. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order given for drink driving and failed to attend his unpaid work placement. Sentenced to two months in prison, suspended for 12 months, carry out 123 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months.

John George Beck (39): Holme Court, Swinley. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a restraining order, admitted to two counts being drunk and disorderly in a public place, committed two counts of criminal damage, damaging a fire hydrant belonging to Wigan Council to the value of £350, damaged a wing mirror belonging to Eric Green to the value of £200. Sentenced to six months in prison, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Andrew Frank Gaskell (33): Drumond Square, Worlsey Hall. Pleaded guilty to attempted car theft. Discharged conditionally for one year, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20.

Gareth Roberts (37): Pryce Avenue, Ince. Pleaded guilty to dishonestly receiving stolen goods, namely a bicycle, to the value of £250. Failed without reasonable cause to surrender to bail and failed without reasonable cause to surrender at court having been released on bail. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.

Jordan Hunter (23): Grasmere Road, Norley Hall. Assaulted John Healey by beating him. 12-month community order, must carry out 150 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months, pay compensation of £300, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £100.

Craig Stephen McCormick (32): Ormskirk Road, Pemberton - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the supervision requirements required following a release from prison: Fined £100, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £75.

Thomas Edward Simm (29): Clifton Road, Ashton. Pleaded guilty to driving without a licence and driving without insurance. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence in the next nine months. Carry out 100 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months, fined £300, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, to pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.

Gary Goodall (29): Grange Avenue, Worsley Mesnes Drive, Wigan. Without reasonable excuse completed acts - namely sending Facebook messages to Leanne Goodall and attending at a nursery - which they were prohibited by a non-molestation order. Failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody. Carry out 60 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, to pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.