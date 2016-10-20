Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh magistrates ...

Darren Kaye (35): Boyswell Lane, Scholes. Pleaded guilty to five counts of stealing clothing, belonging to Marks & Spencer, to the value of £220, £200, £200, £67.50 and £90 respectively. Pleaded guilty to the possession of cannabis. Sentenced to eight months in prison, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115. Cannabis to be forfeited under section 27 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971.

Bradley Lewis Scott (20): Arcade Street, Wigan. Pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay a surcharge of £15.

Kyle Kevin Bascombe (21): Old Hall Street, Ince - Drink driving and dangerous driving: Guilty pleas given and committed to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing on October 24.

James Andrew Ellison (26): Gas Street, Platt Bridge - Assaulted Kirstie Davies by beating her: 12-month community order with rehabilitation requirement and unpaid work requirement for 60 hours, restraining order not to contact or communicate with the victim or enter Carr Lane, Hawkley Hall or Greenwood Avenue, Worsley Hall, pay compensation of £85, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Craig David Pilling (26): Millstone Court, Golborne - Assaulted Natasha Waring by beating: Jailed for 14 weeks, suspended for 18 months, as attack was committed with a child present and facial injury was caused, pay compensation of £100, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £150 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Dominic O’Loughoin (41): Cobmoore Avenue, Billinge - Dropped a cigarette and left it in Standishgate, Wigan: Fined £110, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £100.

Andrew Penman (44): Bolton House Road, Bickershaw - Fished or took fish otherwise than in accordance with a licence by means of a rod and a line: Fined £133, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £127.

Claudiu Rascu (28): Hope Street, Wigan - Dropped a cigarette and left it in Bradshawgate, Leigh: Fined £110, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £100.

Emma Gunning (30): Lily Lane, Platt Bridge - Drink driving on the Cherry Gardens pub car park with 78 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Raymond James Seddon (67): Silverdale Court, Wigan - Drink driving on Warrington Road, Springview, with 128 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Jailed for four weeks, suspended for six months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Bradley John Lawrence Glossop (27): Warrington Road, Abram - Drink driving on Warrington Road with 99 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: 12-month community order, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Lawrence Jim McFerran (37): Priory Road, Ashton - Failed to comply with terms of the Sexual Offences Act 2003 by not completing an annual signing: Community order with six-week curfew, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.