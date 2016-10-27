Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh magistrates ...

Daniel Lee Dakin (21): Dunster Close, Platt Bridge - Damaged a table, door and photo frame to the value of £200 belonging to Kellie Lloyd: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay £200 compensation, pay £20 surcharge to fund victim services, pay £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.

David Robert Uniacke (35): Buchanan Road, Wigan - Threatened Alice Uniacke that he would smash her windows, assaulted Alice Uniacke by beating: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, restraining order not to contact Alice Uniacke or enter Broom Road, Worsley Hall, pay £20 surchagre to fund victim services, pay £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Sharon O’Reilly (32): Croal Avenue, Platt Bridge - Failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order given for attempted theft: Jailed for two months and 14 days.

Jordan Anthony Pyke (22): Queen Street, Highfield, Wigan - Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order: Pay costs of £100, 10 hours of extra unpaid work added to the order.

Simon Philip Lomax (26): Coniston Avenue, Wigan - Drug driving on Crawford Street, Wigan, with cocaine and benzoylecgonine in his system: Fined £320, pay £32 surcharge to fund victim services, pay £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Matthew Frederick Pike (28): Lune Road, Platt Bridge - Obtained the sexual services of a girl, not believing them to be aged 18 or over, incited a girl aged 15 to engage in sexual activity by taking photos of herself to send to him: Guilty pleas given and sent to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing on October 28.

Chloe Leigh Carter (23): Wentworth Road, Bryn - Had a knife sharpening tool in Manchester Road, Lower Ince, without lawful excuse: 12-month community order with 40 hours of unpaid work requirement, pay £85 surcharge to fund victim services, pay £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Victoria Louise Gradwell (29): Scott Lane, Wigan - Assaulted Stuart Bolough by beating: Jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, pay £115 surcharge to fund victim services, pay £80 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Dean Cunliffe (31): Comet Road, Marsh Green - Stole wood and sand from Travis Perkins: Community order with six-week curfew, pay £85 surcharge to fund victim services, pay £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Lewis James King (18): Leopold Street, Pemberton - Entered as a trespasser at Wonder Wok, Billinge Road, and stole £42 cash, committing an offence while a suspended sentence order was in operation: Jailed for 36 weeks, pay £140 surcharge to fund victim services.

Ryan Thomas McCormick (35): Billinge Road, Pemberton - Stole three flagstones and clothing, assaulted Julie Foster by beating: Jailed for 12 weeks, pay £115 surcharge to fund victim services, pay £50 compensation.

Gary Mitchell (28): No fixed address - Intentionally exposed himself in Wigan, intending to cause distress: Order to complete a sex offenders group programme and carry out 40 hours of unpaid work, pay £100 compensation, pay £85 surcharge to fund victim services, pay £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Blake Gregory Nixon (24): Douglas House, Scholes - Dangerous driving on Frog Lane, Wigan, in an unlawfully taken vehicle that was crashed, failed to stop at the scene of an accident, drink driving, driving without insurance or a licence: Jailed for four months, disqualified from driving for four years.