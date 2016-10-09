Well-known town centre nightspot Maximes is up for rent

A Wigan town centre building which was once home to a renowned club and music venue is available for rent.

The building on Standishgate which formerly housed well-known rock and dance music venue Maximes is listed on property website Rightmove.

Manchester-based agent Hurstwood has listed the property, which measures a total of 17,736 sq ft. The first-floor venue is accessed by both stairs and a lift, and there are loading facilities at the back.

The venue is being offered to rent at a cost of £100,000 per year or £8,333 per calendar month.