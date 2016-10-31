Wigan heart doctor suspended for a year

A Wigan doctor who assaulted his teenage daughter has been suspended for 12 months.

Dr Gohar Rahman appeared before a medical tribunal last week.

The 57-year-old received a 10-month prison sentence suspended for two years earlier this year, having beaten his victim with a walking stick and repeatedly kicked her.

A court order prohibiting any reference to the victim being his daughter has now expired as she has turned 18.

The consultant cardiologist had been previously suspended by Wigan NHS Trust bosses but has now been banned from practicing medicine for the 12 month period following the Medical Practitioners Tribunal.

An MPTS statement reads: “The tribunal noted that suspension can be used to send out a signal to (Dr Rahman), the profession and the public about what is regarded as behaviour unbefitting of a registered doctor.”