Wigan set for jobs boost

A rapid expansion at one of Wigan’s largest employers could be set to deliver a jump-start to the borough economy and jobs market.

Logistics giant Arrow XL has invested millions to revamp its vast Martland Park site meaning it can double its capabilities by early 2017.

The firm has moved its headquarters to Wigan and bosses say they could be recruiting more than 100 staff over a range of departments as part of expansion plans.

Chief Executive Ian Howell told the Evening Post: “We are committed to Wigan and to grow our business from this location.

“We’re delighted to have the chance to make this level of investment and to create more jobs in the area. And there is the potential for even more as we continue to grow in the future.”

The firm is the UK’s largest two-man home delivery service and is used by more than 60 high-street retailers, delivering to 98 per cent of the UK.

A recent investment of £1.7m will double the capacity of its vast Martland Park warehouse with two-thirds of the work set to be complete in time for the pre-Christmas rush.

The warehouse expansion will then be placed on hold until the new year.

Mr Howell said Black Friday, the last Friday in November, will see the number of delivery teams leaving the Wigan site increase by 50 per cent with the extra demand continuing through the Christmas period.

The increase in warehouse capability means the firm will require extra staff and will also be taking on new recruits for their back office departments, including its call centre operation.

The chief executive said the town’s transport links and proximity to the motorway network played a key part in securing the investment.

He added: “We’re talking about a wide range of jobs requiring different skills. We already employ 375 here in Wigan and this could rise to more than 500.”