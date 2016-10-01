Wigan teen has eye on beauty crown

A Wigan teenager is hoping to follow in family footsteps after making it to the final of a beauty pageant.

Natalie Parkin has been shortlisted for the last stage of Miss Lancashire and was inspired to enter as her mum previously entered a similar competition in the borough.

My mum did Miss Wigan when she was younger and she enjoyed it and I also know a few people from my high school who had done it before Natalie Parkin

A former pupil of The Deanery High School, Natalie is currently in her second year studying fashion and design at Wigan and Leigh College and hopes her studies will come in particularly useful for an eco-round where contestants have to make a dress from recycled materials.

Ahead of the big day in Preston next month Natalie is also fund-raising for children’s charity Variety and says she is looking forward to stepping out on the pageant stage.

The Winstanley 17-year-old said: “I was quite shocked to make the final as this is my first time entering a pageant.

“My mum did Miss Wigan when she was younger and she enjoyed it and I also know a few people from my high school who had done it before.

“I’ve already started making my dress and I’ve been working on it at college.

“I’m thinking I might incorporate it into my final portfolio as an extra project.

“I’m looking forward to the final.

“It’s a mixture of nerves and excitement. I’m not a very showy-off kind of person but I’m quietly confident.

“I’ve met lots of nice people through Miss Lancashire, we went to a meeting with all the girls and there was a really nice atmosphere, we all got on.”

Natalie has already held fund-raising events for Variety and brought in around £200 from a cocktails night with her family and friends.

She has so far raised about £330 and hopes to improve that with a supermarket bag pack and a children’s fun day where she will team up with another finalist from Leigh.

There will be lots at stake on the night as the regional winner gets a place in the Miss England contest and the chance to win large cash prizes and compete internationally.

The Miss Lancashire final is at The Playhouse Theatre in Preston on Sunday, October 16. To find out more about Natalie’s fund-raising or donate visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/natalie-parkin