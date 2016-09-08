Wigan Tesco to keep 24-hour opening

Wigan’s flagship Tesco has escaped a cull of 24-hour opening by company bosses but jobs at the borough supermarket remain at risk.

The ailing retailing giant announced yesterday 700 of its stores across the country would cease to offer all-hours trading in a bid to streamline its business.

However, a company spokesman told the Wigan Evening Post the Central Park Way Tesco Extra would keep round-the-clock trading but changes to the local operation could result in job losses.

The store’s general merchandise section, which sells white goods and clothing, will no longer be staffed during the night.

A Tesco spokesman said: “Across the UK we’re making some changes in a number of our stores, including our Wigan Extra, to help us run them more simply and deliver the best possible service for customers.

“We understand this may be disruptive for some colleagues and where there have been changes to a colleague’s role we are working with them to ensure they are fully supported.”

A final decision is expected to be reached on the roll-out after a consultation with staff ends in November.

Any workers whose jobs are axed will be offered an alternative role and if one is not available redundancy will be offered.

The spokesman added: “We are announcing changes to the way some of our stores best serve our customers, this will mean changes to the way some parts of stores operate which may eventually result in some redundancies but there is a consultation process with colleagues that we are just starting and through which colleagues will be offered alternative roles or roles in other stores wherever possible.”

Shopworkers’ union USDAW is aware of the plan. Pauline Foulkes, Usdaw national officer, said: “Following a business review Tesco are announcing various operational changes at stores around the country.

“Each store will have different changes to address its specific needs and some will be more substantial than others.

“A period of consultation with individual staff is now beginning and our priority is to minimise redundancies and help as many employees as possible transition to new suitable roles within the organisation. We are providing the advice, support and representation our members need.”

Nearby St Helens’ Tesco Extra, based at Saints’ Langtree Park, will lose its 24-hour opening times.

