Willy Wonka actor Gene Wilder dies

Willy Wonka star Gene Wilder has died aged 83.

The Hollywood actor, known for roles in comedy classics such as Young Frankenstein and Blazing Saddles, has been hailed a “comic genius” and one of the “great talents” of his generation.

Wilder’s nephew said he died earlier this month in Stamford, Connecticut, having suffered from Alzheimer’s disease, the Associated Press reported.

His friend Mel Brooks, who directed The Producers, the classic comedy in which Wilder starred, said on Twitter: “Gene Wilder-One of the truly great talents of our time. He blessed every film we did with his magic & he blessed me with his friendship.”

Comedian and presenter Dara O Briain tweeted: “Gene Wilder has died. Sad news, but such a life well lived. For me, Young Frankenstein just pips Wonka, but so many wonderful performances.

“Expecting to hear people were fans of Blazing Saddles, Producers and Stir Crazy, but amazing number going for See No Evil, Hear No Evil.”

Stephen Fry tweeted: “Farewell #GeneWilder, comic genius. Thank you for all those happy happy hours.”

One of Wilder’s best known films is Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, in which he plays Roald Dahl’s enchanting candy man.