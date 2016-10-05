Winter Wonderland on its way

Wigan town centre is set for a seasonal boost this year with a Winter Wonderland style market visiting for the first time.

Council bosses hope the rows of log cabins with all the usual trappings of Christmas will help the town rival Liverpool and Manchester’s festive offerings.

The traditional treat will be along Standishgate for 25 days from late November through December.

Coun David Molyneux, Wigan Council’s cabinet member for regeneration, said: “We are very excited to be bringing Christmas markets to Wigan this festive period and I cannot wait to see Standishgate full of people enjoying the markets.

“Christmas markets are the perfect place for people to get in the mood for the holiday season.

“I’m sure residents from the borough and further afield will enjoy tasting the delightful festive foods and sipping a glass of mulled wine on a crisp winter evening. It will also be a great place to pick up that special Christmas gift.”

The markets will be operated by Groupe Geraud, a firm that provides dozens of Christmas markets in major towns and cities across Europe.

Traders will offer a delicious selection of hot and cold food, plus ideal Christmas gifts and stocking fillers for all the family.

Mulled wine, minced pies, seasonal sweets like gingerbread and crepes are just a few winter warmers on offer, along with a range of international goods such as freshly served German Bratwurst sausages.

Handmade goods, accessories, household items and clothing will also be available, the council has said, with the market hoped to provide a perfect spot to get set for the yuletide fun.

John McInnes, Groupe Geraud business development manager, said: “Our past two events in Leigh have been really successful so it’s great to bring a market to Wigan town centre and continue our relationship with Wigan Council.

“Our festive events are a real treat, they look great and really get people into the Christmas spirit, they’re always really successful and we expect the same in Wigan.”

The market will run from November 25 to December 20.

Coun Molyneux added: “At Wigan Council we are committed to supporting our town centres as destinations for shoppers and visitors to enjoy and the Christmas markets are a great part of that offer.”