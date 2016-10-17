Woman, 79, taken to hospital after fall

Firefighters had to break in to an elderly woman’s house after she fell in the bathroom.

A fire crew were called to the woman’s home on Rookland Avenue in Atherton at around 6.05am this morning, Monday.

They were forced to break a window to access the property and found a 79-year-old woman who had dislocated her shoulder following the fall.

Firefighters remained with the woman until paramedics arrived and took her to hospital for treatmnet.

