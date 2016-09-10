Woman disgusted ‘inadequate’ care home has not been shut down

A woman who claims her dad was neglected at a Wigan care home has said she is “disgusted” the home hasn’t been shut down after being rated as inadequate for the second time.

Nicola Rigby claims her 70-year-old dad was given four times the amount of medication required, leaving him in a comatose state after being placed at Deanwood Manor in August last year when his Alzheimer’s worsened.

32 vulnerable adults have continued to reside within Deanwood, receiving uncaring, unsafe practice. We were assured the quality of care would improve at Deanwood, but this has not happened Nicola Rigby

Her concerns prompted the Care Quality Commission (CQC) to inspect the home in November last year leading to it being rated as inadequate, placed into special measures and inspected again in June to see if it had improved.

But the inspectors, although finding some improvement, still deemed the home to be inadequate.

Nicola said: “I am appalled and disgusted. A Dovehaven spokesman confirmed they had invested heavily and are working closely with CQC and Wigan Council to improve standards.

“But six months later following intensive support, newly appointed managers and promises of more training and better recording of medications, Deanwood again fail.

“32 vulnerable adults have continued to reside within Deanwood, receiving uncaring, unsafe practice. We were assured the quality of care would improve at Deanwood, but this has not happened.

“The abuse my dad suffered has haunted and continues to haunt my family. My dad is now receiving high quality care out of the borough.”

Following the last inspection the CQC said it had found sufficient progress had not been made and there were continued systemic failures across the home. The home will be kept under review and if needed urgent enforcement action could be taken.

A spokesman for the Dovehaven Care Homes which runs the home, said: “We have already previously commented on Deanwood Manor’s CQC report to say that we are working closely with CQC and Wigan Council to make improvements at the home and progress is being closely monitored.”

Jo Willmott, assistant director for provider management at Wigan Council said: “Since the last inspection, Wigan Council have significantly increased the intensity of support and scrutiny of the service, this includes weekly visits from a dedicated specialist support team.

“Our overriding commitment is to the safety and wellbeing of current residents.”

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Woman disgusted ‘inadequate’ care home has not been shut down Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...