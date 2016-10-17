Woman in hospital after being hit by car

A young woman was hospitalised with a head injury after being hit by a car.

Emergency services were called to Logwood Avenue in Worsley Hall at around 2.20pm on Monday October 17 following the incident involving a pedestrian and a blue Nissan Micra.

The North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) found the 21-year-old pedestrian had suffered an abrasion to the head and took her to Aintree Hospital.

The air ambulance was called to the scene but was not used.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) also attended the incident and the force is now appealing for information.

The driver of the car suffered minor injuries.

Anyone who saw what happened can call police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1178 for October 17, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.