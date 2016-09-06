Women arrested on suspicion of murder

Two women have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of Wigan resident Lyndsey Vaux.
The pair, aged 31 and 56, are currently being quizzed by detectives, Greater Manchester Police said.
Ms Vaux, 30, of Sydney Street, Platt Bridge, died in May having sustained “unexplained injuries”.
A 31-year-old woman was arrested and bailed on suspicion of assault immediately following the death.
Ms Vaux was taken to Wigan Infirmary in suspected cardiac arrest on Sunday, May 22.
A Home Office post-mortem examination revealed the unexplained injuries and a police investigation was launched.
The exact cause of death has not yet been confirmed.
