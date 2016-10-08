Won a million? Here’s how you can spend it

A midwife from Wigan who landed £1m has been on a course aimed at teaching new winners how to spend after their cash!

Ruth Breen joined other recent lottery winners from across the UK for a series of masterclasses delivered by a host of lifestyle experts. The one-off academy gathered expert knowledge to guide future jackpot winners in their quest to fulfil their millionaire ‘bucket list’.

Whether it is demystifying posh restaurant menus or chartering a private jet, Ruth is now conversant with the higher things in life and her input will help perfect the advice available to future EuroMillions winners.

Speaking from the event at an exclusive London venue, Ruth said: “Ever since my win I’ve been enjoying experiences I never dreamt possible, from paying off the mortgage on my dream home to taking exotic holidays, it’s been amazing.

“There have been occasions where I’ve come a little unstuck so to have this team of professionals from the world of the rich and famous giving me advice has been great, and lots of fun to boot.”

With cars, often a new winner’s first extravagance, the former Grand Prix driver and Top Gear presenter, Tiff Needell was on hand providing insight into the dos and don’ts of the high-end car market.

Other experts included Cassidy Dart, Director of Wine from Pol Roger, who led the class in a Champagne serving and tasting session; gift-wrapper to the stars Neelam Meetcha who dispensed wisdom on gift-wrapping large and unusual gifts, including a practical session on how to gift wrap a Range Rover, and celebrity stylist, Zoe Tilston who offered helpful tips on what to wear for those private jet journeys or significant social events.

Mother-of-one Ruth said: “Winning the lottery has opened numerous doors for me, and my family, and it’s great to know that, as more people join this wonderful ‘club’ every week, they too will be able to open those doors.

“It’s not that I drink vintage Champagne every day, but it’s nice to know when you are! And never did I think I’d get some top tips from the Director of Wine at a prestigious Champagne house or the inside line on the best sports car in the £250,000-plus price bracket. What a day, what an experience.”