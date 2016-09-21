Work on fire-hit flats almost complete

Work to refurbish a fire-hit block of flats is almost complete.

Residents will be able to move back into the worst affected part of Wharfside flats, off Heritage Way in Wigan, by mid-October at the latest after they were completely rebuilt and refurbished.

The apartments now, almost ready following refurbishment work

The building was partially destroyed by a huge blaze which ripped through the top floor last summer.

More than 200 people had to be evacuated from the 132 flats in the early hours of the morning on June 14.

Some residents were able to return to their flats within weeks of the blaze but dozens of flats were condemned in the worst affected part of the building.

The least affected part of the four-storey building was reopened weeks later with a middle part reopened months later.

We’re really pleased that the most severely damaged part of the complex has now been rebuilt and refurbished and that people can return to their homes Stephen Gallaghan

“The last third of the building is now almost complete and residents will be allowed to return, 16 months after dozens of flats were permanently condemned.

Stephen Gallaghan, commercial development manager at Contour Property Services (CPS), said: “The fire was a frightening experience for residents and we know that it’s been a very difficult time for everybody who was affected.

“We’re really pleased that the most severely damaged part of the complex has now been rebuilt and refurbished and that people can return to their homes. Once the contractors leave in mid-October, there will be some minor landscaping and work to be completed in the car park.

“We have worked closely with residents to keep them informed, and will continue to provide support as this work draws to a close.”

An investigation into the cause of the fire was unable to establish what started the blaze, while rumours it was due to a barbecue on a top floor flat’s balcony were never confirmed.

