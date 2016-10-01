X Factor heartbreak for Wigan star Olivia

Teenage singing sensation Olivia Garcia has missed out on a place in the X Factor live finals.

The 16-year-old from Orrell was overlooked by Simon Cowell despite an impressive audition at the music mogul’s luxury home in Malibu, California.

In Saturday’s episode viewers watched Olivia sing in front of Spice Girls Emma Bunton and Mel B during the Judges’ Houses stage of the popular TV talent show.

All three were impressed with Olivia’s rendition of Sometimes by Britney Spears.

But the performance was not enough to secure a place in the live shows for the St John Rigby College student.