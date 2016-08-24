Young man’s drug tragedy

A Wigan man battling drug addiction and mental health demons was racked with guilt after a minor bump of his friend’s car, an inquest heard.

Terence Frank Minshull, 31, who had only recently also been released from prison, was found dead in his home in Worsley Mesnes on May 27, by his loving sister Nina.

And a post-mortem examination would reveal that there was a fatal combination of prescription and illegal drugs, including speed, cocaine and heroin, found in his blood.

But an inquest at Bolton Coroner’s Court heard this week that there was no evidence that former factory worker Mr Minshull, who was single and latterly unemployed, had intended to take his life.

He was attending medical appointments and receiving appropriate medication for his psychosis.

And had been talking “very positively” to his probation officer Ann Miller about how his family had helped him decorate his flat in Belvedere Place and were helping him equip it with furniture.

However, Mr Minshull had declined to continue treatment for his drug addiction from the Wigan and Leigh Drug Alcohol Recovery Services based at Coops Foyer, revealed team manager Aaron Moss, including abandoning his methadone prescription.

He told his family that he was “embarrassed” that being seen attending would demonstrate to outsiders that he was still an addict and pledged to do “cold turkey” himself.

Recording the cause of death as mixed drug toxicity, area coroner Alan Walsh said Mr Minshull’s life had been “beset” with problems from a young age but his family had “stood by him throughout.”

He said that although Mr Minshull managed to wean himself off drugs for periods of his life, he would return to them in “times of crisis.”

And because of his mental health problems, including schizophrenia, which had been induced by heavy drugs use in his past, comparatively minor issues assumed undue importance.

Mr Walsh said: “Sadly he couldn’t resist returning to drugs when something inside triggered it’s need.”

His sister Pemberton shopkeeper Nina O’Connor, of Appley Bridge, told the hearing she had made tea for Terence the night before his death and went to his flat the following morning to take him some shopping, only to discover his lifeless body.

She said the previous evening he had assured her “everything is OK” and had given her the impression he wasn’t using illegal drugs any longer and seemed “better than he had been for a long time.”

Verdict: drug-related death.

