Lucky escape after three-car collision

The occupants of two cars escaped unscathed after a spectacular collision in Wigan.

A Land Rover Discovery and Audi TT crashed on Wigan Road, Standish, shortly after 10am this morning (Friday). A Nissan Micra which was parked and empty, was also damaged.

Firefighters were called to the scene because smoke appeared to be coming from one of the vehicles but it turned out to be from an air bag.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said that all the occupants were able to get out of the vehicles unhurt. An ambulance was not called.