M6 closure at junction 36 after crane fire

The M6 has been closed in both directions following a crane fire, says Highways England.



Traffic is currently being diverted around the fire between junctions between junctions 36 for Kirkby and 39 for for the A6.

Police say the motorway was closed after smoke billowed across the carriageways.

Northbound traffic has been advised to exit at J36 and divert via Kendal using A590 and A6 to rejoin at J39.

Southbound traffic is advised to exit the motorway at J39 and divert via A6 into Kendal and rejoin at J36.