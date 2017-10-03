Magnificent boy in his flying machine

A brave and charitable schoolboy will take to the skies to raise money for a children’s hospice.

Nathan Sanders will buckle up in an aerobatic aircraft for the stomach-churning challenge, as part of an epic fund-raiser for Derian House, which provides specialist care for children and young adults throughout the North West.

The 13-year-old from Marus Bridge will lift off from Take Flight Aviation in Wellesbourne, Warwickshire, and complete a stomach-churning series of loops, spins, twists and turns.

He is hoping to raise more than £500 for the Chorley-based hospice, which has a facility in Wigan and cares for many of the borough’s poorliest youngsters.

And mum Mags spoke about the unique way her son decided to raise money.

“It’s certainly something different!

“It’s not like a sponsored walk or run” she said.

“I don’t mind him doing it at all.

“I’ll have my eyes shut when he’s up there, but I know he’ll be safe.”

Mags even revealed that Nathan wasn’t a complete novice when it came to flying.

She said: “He’s been up in two-seater planes before, which is actually what made him want to be a pilot!

“This time will be a bit more of a challenge though.

“He’ll be up there for about an hour, or until he throws up!”

Mags went on to reveal the heartwarming reason for Nathan’s challenge: “He was quite ill for a few months earlier this year.

“It was quite serious, but luckily not life-threatening.

“After that, he decided he wanted to do something for sick children.

“So he had a look around and saw Derian House as the perfect option.

“There was no question that he was going to do this for them.”

Nathan said: “I’m really excited, I’ve never done this before.

“I’ve never had a fear of flying, but my mum does.

“Luckily it hasn’t been passed on to me!”

The Hawkley Hall High School student added: “People at school have been really on board with it, but I’ve had a load of my friends saying I’m mad.”

Nathan will complete the loop-the-loop challenge on Saturday.

Anyone interested in donating to the cause can do so here