Man, 49, hit by a car

A pedestrian suffered injuries after he was hit by a car on a Wigan industrial estate in the small hours.

The 49-year-old man was in collision with a blue Vauxhall Zafira on a business’s carpark on the South Lancs estate in Bryn, at 5am on Thursday.

A police spokesman said the man sustained injuries to his arms, legs and head - none of which was said to be serious - and he was treated by paramedics at the scene.