Man airlifted from 'incident' at charity colour run

A borough charity has confirmed that a man has been involved in an "incident" at one of its most popular fundraisers.

Wigan and Leigh Hospice and Wigan Warriors Community Foundation were in the midst of celebrating the 5k colour run at Pennington Flash when the incident occurred. Eyewitnesses have reported that a man collapsed at the scene and was taken away by air ambulance.

The family-friendly run, which attracts hundreds of participants each year, was in full swing at the time and a number of people on social media have sent their well wishes to the man and his family.

Neither party has confirmed the nature of the incident at this point in time but have promised their followers to keep them informed of any news.

A spokesperson for Wigan and Leigh Hospice said: "We can confirm that there has been an incident today involving a participant taking part in the Wigan and Leigh 5K Colour Run.

As soon as we are able we will provide an update. Thank you for your understanding."

More information to follow.