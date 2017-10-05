Man airlifted to hospital after being hit by car

A man was rushed to hospital in an air ambulance after being knocked down by a car on a busy Wigan road.



Police were called shortly before 9.30am this morning (Thursday) to reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian on Northway, Wigan.

The pedestrian, who is in his forties, was taken to Aintree University Hospital by air ambulance with serious head injuries.

The driver of the car, a blue Peugeot 206, remained at the scene to speak with officers.

Parsons Walk and New Market Street were temporarily closed after the incident but reopened shortly after noon.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 543 of 05/10/17, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.