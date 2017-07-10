Man arrested after car and van collision

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a collision between a car and a van.

Emergency services were called to Preston Road in Standish at about 7.20pm on Sunday.

They found a collision had taken place involving a white Toyota van and a Vauxhall Insignia, with the van ending up on its side.

The driver was taken into custody by officers after declining hospital treatment.

He was already out of his vehicle by the time the fire service arrived and was given a precautionary check.

No-one else was involved in the collision.

Preston Road was shut for a couple of hours while the incident was investigated.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) handed the scene over to highways engineers at around 9.30pm.