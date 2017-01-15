Man arrested after gun fired at bookmakers

Staff at a bookmakers were threatened with a silver handgun during an attempted robbery.

A man went into Coral, on Smithy Green, Higher Ince, at around 8.45pm on Friday and demanded cash.

He threatened staff with a silver handgun and discharged the weapon - thought to be a ball bearing gun - at the cashier.

But staff refused to hand over any cash and the man ran away.

He was joined outside by another man, who was thought to be his accomplice.

The man was described as wearing a black balaclava and a bright yellow raincoat with the hood up.

An armed response vehicle was sent to the bookmakers, but a search for the offenders proved unsuccessful.

A 29-year-old man has now been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody for questioning.

Police are continuing to investigate what happened and are appealing for witnesses to contact them.

Det Sgt Graham Clare said: “We need anyone who was in the area at the time of the offence to come forward and speak to police.

“By the description from staff, this offender was wearing very distinctive clothing and I am sure people will have spotted him either before or after the robbery.

“If you saw someone matching this description please contact police as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 2085/130117 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.