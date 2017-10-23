Man arrested as police descend on estate

Police have descended on a Wigan estate and a man has been arrested during an unfolding incident.
Officers wearing stab vests arrived at Severn Drive in Norley Hall just after 11am this morning.
A man was arrested after running from his car away from officers. Photographs have been taken by neighbours who were present at the scene.
The incident is still ongoing. More details will be revealed when information is made available.
