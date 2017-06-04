Man arrested in connection with Manchester bomb investigation

Police investigating the Manchester bombing have arrested another suspect.

Late on Saturday (June 3), officers arrested a 20-year-old man on Cheetham Hill Road in the city, Greater Manchester Police said.

Officers have now turned their attention to a property on Princess Road, Moss Side, and a search was ongoing on Sunday.

The 20-year-old man, arrested at a petrol station, is now being questioned on suspicion of offences contrary to the Terrorism Act.

As it stands 18 people have been arrested in connection with the investigation, of which seven people have been released without charge.

A total of 11 men remain in custody for questioning, including a 33-year-old man arrested in Wigan on May 24.

A 23-year-old man who was arrested was released without charge on Sunday (June 4).

He was arrested on May 29 in the Shoreham-on-Sea area of Sussex.

