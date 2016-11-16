Man charged with murder after fatal shooting

A man has been charged with murder after a man was fatally shot in the head.

Nathan Aaron Daniels, 27, of Nottingham Avenue, Stockport has been charged with the murder of Michael Blake and remanded to appear before Bolton Magistrates Court today (Wednesday).

Shortly before 11:10pm on Thursday, November 3, police were called to Manchester Road, Westhoughton, to what was initially reported as a failure to stop collision.

Officers attended and found 28-year-old Michael with a gunshot wound to his leg and a gunshot wound to the back of his head.

He was taken to hospital but sadly died shortly after 10am the following day.