Man charged with sexual assault is on the run

Police are hunting a Wigan man charged with sexual assault.

Michael Brown, 47, is wanted after failing to appear at Liverpool Crown court after being charged with sexual assault.

He has links to the Merseyside area.

Officers are warning anyone who sees Brown not to approach him but contact police as a matter of urgency.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.