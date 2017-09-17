Man dies after collapsing at charity run

A man has died after collapsing during one of the borough's most popular fundraisers.



Wigan and Leigh Hospice and Wigan Warriors Community Foundation were in the midst of celebrating the 5k colour run at Pennington Flash when the incident occurred. Eyewitnesses reported that a man collapsed at the scene and an air ambulance attended.

The family-friendly run, which attracts hundreds of participants each year, was in full swing at the time and a number of people on social media have sent their condolences to his family.

A spokesperson for Wigan and Leigh Hospice said: "We can confirm that there has been an incident today involving a participant taking part in the Wigan and Leigh 5K Colour Run.

As soon as we are able we will provide an update. Thank you for your understanding."

More information to follow.